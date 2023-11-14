University of Maryland extends Thanksgiving break to give students time to 'rest and recharge'

The University of Maryland is extending its Thanksgiving break, the school announced on Monday.

There will be no classes from Tuesday, November 21 through Sunday, November 26. Classes on Monday, November 20 will be online only.

"The Thanksgiving holiday will soon be here, and we hope you are anticipating a time of gathering with friends and family, sharing a meal, and stepping away from our daily routines to celebrate a day uniquely dedicated to gratitude," University of Maryland President Darryll Pines said.

The university president is telling students, faculty and staff to take the time to "rest and recharge."

"Please use this time to rest and recharge, and please know that we will continue to find new and different ways to create a community of care here at the University of Maryland," Pines said.