University of Maryland athletics launches marketplace for student athletes

BALTIMORE --- The University of Maryland launched a new way for student athletes to make money.

'Maryland Marketplace', powered through Opendorse, will allow Maryland student athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness.

The platform provides Maryland fans with options to support athletes such as, purchasing a "shoutout" or even having the athlete attend one of your practices/events.

"We strive to be a national leader in the NIL space and the launch of the Maryland Marketplace powered by Opendorse is another example of Maryland leading bolding," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "Our relationship with Opendorse continues to be robust and we are working daily on education and opportunities for our Terp student-athletes to prosper in the NIL era."

Each Terp athlete will receive an Opendorse profile and will have the ability to accept the opportunities of support.

Former athletes who use the marketplace program can also be accessed.

"Maryland's commitment to empowering student-athletes in the NIL space is second to none," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "With the launch of this marketplace, every Terps fan and alumni can now find, pitch and support every Maryland student-athlete with one proven platform. Year two of NIL is here, and University of Maryland student-athletes are poised to benefit in a big way."

The most expensive Terp is currently Vernon Davis, who now plays for the Washington Commanders. A shoutout from Davis costs $5,000 dollars.

Many other colleges and universities are using Opendorse for their student athletes to gain support on.