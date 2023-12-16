Watch CBS News
Local News

United States Naval Academy closes gates to investigate security threats Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday morning news roundup (12/16/2023)
Your Saturday morning news roundup (12/16/2023) 01:27

BALTIMORE -- The United States Naval Academy closed all gates to inbound traffic after receiving multiple reports of threats to Naval Academy grounds on Saturday, according to authorities.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and other law enforcement officials investigated what officials described in a social media post as "an emergency situation."

Visitors and personnel were asked to avoid the area as the threats were being investigated.

"All affected areas have been cleared," the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on its Facebook page. "There is no active threat at this time, and all gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 4:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.