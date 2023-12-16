United States Naval Academy closes gates to investigate security threats Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The United States Naval Academy closed all gates to inbound traffic after receiving multiple reports of threats to Naval Academy grounds on Saturday, according to authorities.

The United States Naval Academy has currently closed all gates to inbound traffic due to an emergency situation. Area visitors and personnel are asked to avoid the area at this time. Please refer to the Naval Support Activity Annapolis installation's social media for updates. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) December 16, 2023

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and other law enforcement officials investigated what officials described in a social media post as "an emergency situation."

Visitors and personnel were asked to avoid the area as the threats were being investigated.

"All affected areas have been cleared," the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on its Facebook page. "There is no active threat at this time, and all gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions."