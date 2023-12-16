United States Naval Academy closes gates to investigate security threats Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The United States Naval Academy closed all gates to inbound traffic after receiving multiple reports of threats to Naval Academy grounds on Saturday, according to authorities.
Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and other law enforcement officials investigated what officials described in a social media post as "an emergency situation."
Visitors and personnel were asked to avoid the area as the threats were being investigated.
"All affected areas have been cleared," the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on its Facebook page. "There is no active threat at this time, and all gates are open and the installation has returned to normal operating conditions."
