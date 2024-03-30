Unified Command begins Key Bridge wreckage removal

BALTIMORE – The Unified Command has begun removing debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge as of Saturday, March 30.

Highly trained demolition crews will begin by cutting the top of the north side of the collapsed bridge into smaller sections to be safely removed by crane, the office of Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The Unified Command efforts will be led by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineering, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, and Maryland State Police

Gas-powered cutters will be used by salvage teams to separate sections of the steel bridge, which will then be taken to a disposal site. Simultaneously, salvage divers will take underwater assessments to determine further operations. "Every lifting operation requires engineering analysis to inform salvage operation plans." the office of Mayor Scott said.

The Unified Command is also working with BGE to reduce the pressure of an underwater pipeline which spans the width of the channel and runs underneath the site of the incident. The Command wants to move the pipeline to prevent any hazards or risks. Pipeline operations will continue through the weekend.

A 2000-yard maritime Safety Zone for the M/V Dali recovery is also in effect, which includes a temporary flight restriction that prohibits all flying objects from operating within three nautical miles from the surface, up to and including 1,500 feet above ground level.

The safety zone will ensure protection of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from the potential hazards associated with salvage work.

The vessel remains stable with crew aboard, the Mayor Scott's office said.

A website with incident response information can be found here.