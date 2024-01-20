Watch CBS News
UMBC loses to New Hampshire 64-58

BALTIMORE (AP) — Clarence Daniels II had 22 points in New Hampshire's 64-58 victory over UMBC on Saturday.

Daniels had 11 rebounds and four steals for the Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 America East Conference). Ahmad Robinson added 18 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds and three steals. Jaxson Baker shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Marcus Banks led the Retrievers (6-14, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. UMBC also got 15 points, 13 rebounds and two steals from Dion Brown. Max Lorca-Lloyd also had eight points and eight rebounds.

Up next for New Hampshire is a Thursday matchup with Binghamton at home, and UMBC hosts NJIT on Saturday.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 4:29 PM EST

