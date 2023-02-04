Watch CBS News
UMBC loses to Maine 84-49

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Gedi Juozapaitis scored 22 points as Maine beat UMBC 84-49 on Saturday.

Juozapaitis had three steals for the Black Bears (10-13, 4-6 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes added 14 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had five assists and five steals. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish recorded 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Dion Brown finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (15-10, 5-5).

February 4, 2023

