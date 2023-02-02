Watch CBS News
Sports

UMBC defeats Binghamton 69-55

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith scored 15 points as UMBC beat Binghamton 69-55 on Wednesday night.

Boonyasith added three steals for the Retrievers (15-9, 5-4 America East Conference). Matteo Picarelli shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jarvis Doles finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bearcats (9-13, 5-4) were led in scoring by Armon Harried, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Miles Gibson added 15 points for Binghamton. John McGriff also had six points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on February 1, 2023 / 10:19 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.