U.S. Naval Academy mother murdered: Jurors hear from forensic chemist in second week of trial

U.S. Naval Academy mother murdered: Jurors hear from forensic chemist in second week of trial

U.S. Naval Academy mother murdered: Jurors hear from forensic chemist in second week of trial

BALTIMORE -- The murder case where a Naval Academy mom was shot and killed by a stray bullet enters week number two.

Michelle Cummings was shot and killed in June of 2021 and for five days, her husband, Leonard Cummings III has had a front row seat in court as he tries to get closure after his wife's murder.

Monday, the prosecution brought in an expert witness who revealed gunshot residue was found on a piece of clothing that's been key to the prosecution's case.

Investigators previously identified a suspect in a black sweatshirt with a distinctive design who was in the area in the hours before the fatal shooting and then after.

Monday, a forensic chemist testified that "A mixture of DNA from at least two contributors was obtained from the sample."

The major component matches the known DNA profile of Angelo Harrod. The probability of randomly selecting an unrelated individual who would be included as the contributor of this major component is approximately one in 130 octillion," the chemist said.

But Harrod's attorney challenged the expert on the fact that four contributors were found in that DNA mixture. He asked if she'd checked for the DNA of any of those other contributors.

The expert answered "no" because if it's not a "major" contributor she said they'd be "uninterpretable".

An expert in gunshot residue also testified that the same sweatsuit in question had gunshot residue. The witness said the tennis shoes the suspect was arrested in also had gunshot residue.

In that instance, Harrod's attorney had the below exchange with the forensic scientist.

Attorney:

"You have no way of knowing if there was any contamination before your examination?"

Witness:

"No sir"

Attorney:

"Gunshot residue can be transferred - correct?"

Witness:

"It's possible."

The prosecution has the burden of proof in this case, and it's unclear how many additional witnesses will be called.