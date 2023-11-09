U.S. Marine Corps veteran finds his missing "Link" through K9s for Warriors

BALTIMORE - K9s for Warriors helps provide service dogs for military veterans suffering from PTSD, injuries or trauma.

A majority of the dogs are rescued, and their goal is to heal together.

William "Bill" Lins, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than a decade, found his missing "link" through K9s for Warriors. He said the bond they've built has given him and his 4-legged best friend a new chance at life – something they never thought would be possible.

"I was an infantry Marine from 2004 until 2016. I found that to be a very rewarding and fulfilling career," said Lins.

Lins fought for his country.

"It really took a toll on me both physically and emotionally and mentally. But I loved what I did and loved the people I did it with," said Lins.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2006.

"I came home and started kind of noticing some changes in myself. I just didn't feel the same. I wasn't sure what to make of it.," said Lins.

After a second deployment in 2009 to Afghanistan, he noticed when he came back, he wasn't the same person.

"Transitioning from a place where you were in a dangerous area and doing things every day that were really risky and then transitioning back to trying to be a husband and be a father and live a normal life just was maybe too fast for me," said Lins.

He realized he needed help.

"And I felt bad about that because being a good father is something that's really important to me. And I could see that I wasn't able to do it, but I didn't understand why," said Lins. "You're kind of stuck in this holding pattern. Trying to figure it out and seems very alone."

Lins realized he developed PTSD and applied to K9s For Warriors as a last-ditch effort. He was paired with his Service Dog, Link.

"Link is a rescue. He was in a kill shelter. He lived a rough life. He had multiple types of worms. He had patches with no further he was grossly underweight," said Lins.

Neither of them knew how they would change each other's life in a matter of months.

"He has an amazing story in and then up himself. And I think that's why we bond so well because we both kind of had some rough times," said Lins.

Lins said when was paired with his link he felt like he felt goofy and carefree again.

Lins and Link have been inseparable ever since, helping him become the best soccer coach and dad to his three kids.

"I've gone from a place where I was kind of tethered to these horrible things and the worst day of my life and now I'm leashed to one of the best things in my life," said Lins.

They help each other hoping to inspire other veterans navigating ptsd or any other kind of trauma.

"It's obviously working, it's filling a giant need. And it seems that there's more and more evidence in support that this is a very viable option for a lot of people and can change countless lives," said Lins.

And show other veterans that life is worth living.

"Together we kind of make each other whole," said Lins.