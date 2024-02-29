Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron has personally intervened in a case that split his office, asking a judge to overturn the conviction of a man arrested by a former Gun Trace Task Force member a decade ago.

The appeal by Keyon Paylor has been long simmering. Convicted of a gun charge in 2014, he was later used as a grand jury witness by prosecutors pursuing corruption allegations involving members of the GTTF. But when Paylor asked that his conviction be thrown out, the original prosecutor on his case told a judge the grand jury testimony his counterparts had elicited from Paylor was "false" and that his conviction should stand.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: U.S. Attorney asks court to overturn conviction in GTTF-related case that split office