Two women shot at Fort Armistead Park Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two women were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The women, ages 19 and 20, were shot in the 4000 block of Fort Armistead Road, police said.

Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city learned of the shooting around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.

They were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about it can contact them at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.