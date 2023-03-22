Watch CBS News
Crime

Two women shot at Fort Armistead Park Tuesday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Two women were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The women, ages 19 and 20, were shot in the 4000 block of Fort Armistead Road, police said.

Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city learned of the shooting around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.

They were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said. 

Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about it can contact them at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 10:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.