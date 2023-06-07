Watch CBS News
Two women arrested at Laurel spa for allegedly receiving money for sex acts

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two women were arrested for providing sex acts for money at a spa in Anne Arundel County, police said.

Kim Jeongran, 53, and Li Meizi, 47, have been charged with prostitution and performing massage without a license.

Police went undercover at RL Therapy in Laurel and received a massage and solicitations for sex acts in exchange for money from two employees of the business. 

The women, both from New York, were not licensed in Maryland to perform massage therapy, according to police. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 11:48 AM

