Man, two children found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- An adult and two teens are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Howard County, police said Monday.

Police responded to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg on January 14, where they found a man and two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe Christopher Zanski, 42, shot and killed his two children before shooting and killing himself.

All the victims lived at the residence, according to police.

Police said there are no other indications that anyone else was involved in the incident at this time.