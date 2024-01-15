Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, two children found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Howard County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Man, two children found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Howard County
Man, two children found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Howard County 00:24

BALTIMORE -- An adult and two teens are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Howard County, police said Monday.

Police responded to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg on January 14, where they found a man and two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police believe Christopher Zanski, 42, shot and killed his two children before shooting and killing himself.

All the victims lived at the residence, according to police.  

Police said there are no other indications that anyone else was involved in the incident at this time. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 11:18 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.