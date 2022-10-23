Two teens killed, another left critically injured in crash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, CO.-- Two teens were killed and another teen left critically injured early Sunday morning in a crash in Anne Arundel County, police say.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the the 4600 block of Mountain Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

A 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on, according to a release.

Upon their arrival, officers located the driver Ronald Bees 4th, 19, and the front-seat passenger Alissia Hedrick, 18, of the Ford; shortly after medics pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The backseat passenger of the Ford, a 15 year-old was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Christopher Johnson, 23, was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Safety Section are investigating this incident.