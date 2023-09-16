Watch CBS News
Two teens injured by gunfire near Southwest Baltimore elementary school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were injured by gunfire near James McHenry Elementary School on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southwestern part of the city were sent to the unit block of South Schroeder Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, police said.

Both gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals by ambulances, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southwestern District are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about it can contact them at 410-396-2488. 

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
September 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

