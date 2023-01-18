Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.

Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.