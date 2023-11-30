Two teenagers, one adult, arrested in Northeast Baltimore drug bust

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested following the execution of a search and seizure warrant in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old adult was arrested, too, police said. All three individuals were charged with handgun and drug violations.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department's Crime Gun Intelligence Center executed the warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Springwood Avenue, according to authorities.

The detectives found at the residence a gun, multiple gun magazines, suspected cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police said.