Two teenage boys and 19-year-old man allegedly tied to gang-related shootings in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested two people for allegedly shooting at and missing their intended targets in Aberdeen. They have also charged a 15-year-old boy for his reported role as an accessory, according to authorities.

The targeted attacks involved gang members and their associates, police said.

One of the two people arrested is a 17-year-old boy and the other is Jahmair Nafeis Jones, 19, of Aberdeen, police said on Tuesday.

The shootings occurred in August. The first one happened around 2:30 p.m. on August 8. That's when someone shot at and missed a 21-year-old man while he was driving on E. Bel Air Avenue, according to authorities.

Detectives were eventually able to identify the suspected shooter as Jones, police said.

Jones was linked to another shooting that took place the following week on August 15, according to authorities.

On that day, a 51-year-old woman called the police to report that two people had shot at her, her husband, and her 21-year-old son, police said.

Officers found a shot-up vehicle in the driveway of the family home and gunfire damage to the home.

One of the bullets entered an upstairs bedroom where the woman's daughter and one-year-old granddaughter were resting, police said.

No one was injured by the bullets, according to authorities.

Jones and a 17-year-old boy were identified by Aberdeen detectives as the suspected shooters.

Jones has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and firearms-related charges in relation to the August 8 shooting, according to authorities.

Jones and the 17-year-old boy were both charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in connection to the August 15 shooting.

The 17-year-old boy will be charged as an adult, police said.

Jones was taken into custody on August 22. He is held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Additional charges have been filed against a 15-year-old boy. Investigators allege that he was an accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, police said.