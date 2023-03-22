Two students arrested after gun recovered at West Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore students have been arrested for allegedly handling a gun at school, according to school officials.
The students were arrested at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy on Tuesday, Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian said.
One of the students allegedly brought the gun to school and asked the other to hold it for him, Christian said.
The gun was recovered without incident, she said.
