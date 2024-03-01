Two reported fox attacks in Bel Air have health officials alerting residents

BALTIMORE - The Harford County Health Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for aggressive and wild animals.

Recently, there have been at least two reports of a fox attacking a person and a dog.

The health department says two aggressive foxes were reported half of a mile apart in the Barrington community of Bel Air.

"There were two separate reports that a dog and a human were bitten by a fox on February 28 and they were within a half mile of each other," said Ronya Nasser, with the Harford County Health Department.

Because of HIPPA laws, specific information is limited.

However, health leaders told WJZ they haven't caught the fox or foxes to test them for rabies.

Now, they are warning pet owners to pay extra attention to their furry friends when on a stroll through the neighborhood.

"And therefore we can't really determine any rabies exposure so we're just really pushing out to the community at this time that individuals shouldn't be going out and playing with wildlife, but if you know it could be inevitable if they do come in contact with that they really should seek medical attention," Nasser said.

If you aren't sure if your pet has come into contact with wildlife, the Harford County Health Department says they are hosting rabies vaccination clinics for pets in April and May.

"Those are low-cost rabies clinics," Nasser said. "They cost $10. You do have to sign up and to get that to sign up to go to those clinics."

The health department is sounding the alarm on these incidents as this could happen to anyone, especially in a close-knit community with a school sitting nearby.

"We also want to make sure that they're maintaining control of your pets," Nasser said. "You want to make sure to keep your cats and ferrets indoors, and I'm keeping your dogs under super direct supervision."

Harford County health officials encourage anyone who comes into contact with the fox or foxes to call the health department.