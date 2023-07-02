Two people shot and killed, suspect detained, in northern Harford County
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Norrisville area of Maryland, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Scott Road a few minutes after 10 p.m., deputies said.
Deputies have a suspect in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.