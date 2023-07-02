Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people shot and killed, suspect detained, in northern Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Norrisville area of Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Scott Road a few minutes after 10 p.m., deputies said.

Deputies have a suspect in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 10:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.