Two people charged in assault on police following officer-involved shooting in Rosedale

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Criminal charges have been filed against two people involved in an assault on Baltimore County police officers on Saturday, according to authorities.

Alicia Page, 31, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, police said.

Page faces additional charges of theft and malicious destruction of property, police said.

The second person involved in the assault, 31-year-old Kelly Anthony, faces charges of second-degree assault, obstructing, hindering, and theft, according to authorities.

Anthony and Page are being held without bond, police said.

Anthony is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Page remains in the custody of Baltimore County police at the hospital, police said.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

