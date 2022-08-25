Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Glen Burnie, one killed

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers received a call regarding pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of Aquahart around 6:45 p.m., police said.

They learned that two people had been struck by a vehicle. One of them died from their injuries, according to authorities.

The pedestrian who survived the collision was taken to a local hospital where their condition remains unknown, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, the person who was driving the vehicle remained at the site of the crash, police said.

Traffic safety officers are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.

