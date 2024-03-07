Two minors arrested after vehicle theft, resisting arrest in Baltimore County

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)

Vic Carter has your Thursday evening news update (3/7/2024)

BALTIMORE - Two minors were arrested Thursday following a vehicle theft in Towson, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to vehicle theft in progress in the area of Loch Raven Blvd and Taylor Blvd.

The vehicle sped away and tried to allude officers.

A few minutes later, a detective driving in an unmarked police car located the vehicle and requested air support to follow the vehicle, police said.

Officers then maintained sight of the vehicle at a safe distance while air gave direction that the vehicle was traveling.

Police said a passenger from the stolen vehicle bailed out and officers were able to apprehend him after a brief foot pursuit.

The driver continued in the stolen vehicle before bailing out and attempting to run away.

Police said an officer ran after and captured the driver, who began to resist arrest.

Other officers were guided to the location and assisted with the apprehension by the police helicopter, allowing officers to gain control and arrest the suspect, police said.

The suspects struck one vehicle during this incident, causing minor injuries.

A second minor accident occurred when an officer responding to assist with the resisting suspect made minor contact with his vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

Police then took a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old into custody.