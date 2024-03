Two men shot, killed in parking lot of Middle River bar

BALTIMORE - Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar Thursday night in Middle River, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the parking lot in the 9600 block of Pulaski Highway.

There, two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No other information was provided.