Two men shot, injured in Arbutus, Maryland, on Tuesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting that injured two men in Arbutus, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

Shortly after that, investigators learned that a 20-year-old man had arrived at a hospital in search of medical assistance for his gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators believe that both men were shot in the same area, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.