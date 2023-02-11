Two men shot in Taneytown flown to Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men in Taneytown, Maryland, on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers first learned of the shooting through a 911 call that was placed around 3 p.m. That's when they were directed to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street, police said.

Once there, they found 36-year-old Michael Joyner and 38-year-old Ted Rill suffering from gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

The two men were taken via medevac to R Adams Cowley Shock trauma Center to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred on property that belongs to Joyner, according to authorities.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, police said.

Investigators did not say they were looking for suspects in connection to the shooting.