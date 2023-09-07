Two men sentenced in 2019 home invasion, murder of beloved Catonsville Y coach Jordan Taylor
BALTIMORE - Two men convicted in the murder of beloved Catonsville Y coach Jordan Taylor were sentenced Thursday in a Baltimore courtroom.
Taylor was killed on November 5, 2019, while trying to protect his wife during a home invasion on Clifton Avenue.
Aaron Butler pled guilty in April to First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Attempted Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison suspending all but 35 years, and will then have to serve five years of supervised probation.
Kahlil Madden was found guilty in April of two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Back in February 2020, Baltimore police released surveillance video showing three persons of interest in the murder.
In the video, three men are seen mulling around near the victim's home. Moments later, people in the area heard gunshots.
"I had heard the shots," neighbor Andrew Gibson told WJZ in 2020. "I was sitting in my living room, I was like, 'Wow, that's close.'"
Taylor's mother wrote on Facebook that her son died protecting his wife and trying to block intruders from pushing their way into his home.
