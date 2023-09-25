Two men killed in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE - Two men died after a shooting Sunday afternoon in South Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of W. Patapsco Avenue where two unidentified males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, and despite life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police said detectives are attempting to identify both victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.