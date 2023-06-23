Two men injured in separate shootings on same Baltimore block within a week

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been shot on the same block of Baltimore's Old Goucher neighborhood within the span of a week, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the second shooting on Friday when they were looking into a report that a gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital, police said.

Officers received the call about the wounded 28-year-old man around 2:40 p.m., according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was in the 2000 block of North Charles Street when he was shot, police said.

A few days earlier, on June 17, a 29-year-old man was shot on the same block of North Charles Street, according to authorities.

That man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Northern District detectives are investigating both shootings, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.