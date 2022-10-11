Watch CBS News
Crime

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip
BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.

A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.

An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.

Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.

Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  

First published on October 11, 2022 / 6:11 PM

