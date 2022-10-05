Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

'Money' ranks two Maryland cities in top 20 best places to live in the US

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.

The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.

Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.

Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families and businesses in droves. Billions of dollars are being invested in downtown Columbia, where a master plan to build 2,300 apartments, a 250-room hotel, a new central park, 314,000 sq. feet of retail and 1.5 million sq. feet of office space is currently underway.

While Columbia waits on the Downtown Columbia Project to evolve, there are still a plethora of places to go and things to see in the flourishing neighborhood. It's a nature-lover's dream with its many trails, parks and lakes, even offering plots of land that residents can rent to create their own gardens. As for arts and culture in Columbia, the options are many, from concerts at the famous (Frank Gehry-designed) Merriweather Post Pavilion to the National Cryptologic Museum."

Atlanta, Georgia ranks tops on the list, followed by Tempe, Arizona and Kirkland, Washington.