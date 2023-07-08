Watch CBS News
Local

Two killed, two injured in shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 2 men and injured 2 others in East Baltimore Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate an alert of gunfire around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were then transported to area hospitals to received medical aid. The 29-year-old man and the 21-year-old man were pronounced deceased. The 20-year-old man's injuries have been confirmed to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

During this incident, officers were notified about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

Once at the hospital , officers observed a 19-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound(s). The 19-year-old is currently in critical condition, according to a release. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal dispute that led to a physical altercation, at which time gunshots were fired, according to officials.

This incident is still under investigation. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.