Two killed, two injured in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 2 men and injured 2 others in East Baltimore Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate an alert of gunfire around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were then transported to area hospitals to received medical aid. The 29-year-old man and the 21-year-old man were pronounced deceased. The 20-year-old man's injuries have been confirmed to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

During this incident, officers were notified about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

Once at the hospital , officers observed a 19-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound(s). The 19-year-old is currently in critical condition, according to a release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal dispute that led to a physical altercation, at which time gunshots were fired, according to officials.

This incident is still under investigation. Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.