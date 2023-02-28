Two killed, one injured in Dundalk house fire

BALTIMORE -- Two people died, one is injured and another is unaccounted for in a house fire Tuesday morning in Dundalk, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Units responded to the scene at 6:22 a.m. to Oxley Road and Kavanagh Road, where firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and three people trapped.

A man who jumped from a second-story window was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.