Two juveniles struck by vehicle in Baltimore County, police say

Two juveniles struck by vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Two juvenile pedestrians were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the Rosedale area on Saturday, according to authorities.

2 juvenile pedestrians struck in Baltimore County @wjz pic.twitter.com/WWI8GUOcPR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 19, 2023

The two juveniles were hit by the vehicle a few minutes after 9 p.m., Baltimore Police Department spokesman Det. Trae Corbin said.

That's when officers were sent to the 8600 block of Pulaski Highway to investigate a report of a motor collision involving pedestrians, according to authorities.

Once there, they found two juvenile pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle, Corbin said.

Both juveniles were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

As investigators gathered evidence of the vehicle strike, officers were alerted to another collision in the vicinity.

Around 11 p.m., they were alerted to another vehicle that had crashed in the 8600 block of Pulaski Highway, according to authorities.

Officers examined the vehicle involved in the crash and determined that it was stolen, Corbin said.

They detained a juvenile in connection to the second crash, he said.