Two injured in six-vehicle crash with flipped tractor trailer on I-95 south in Kingsville

BALTIMORE -- Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer crashed and overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south in Kingsville, Maryland state police said.

Investigators believe the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when the driver lost control and overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple lanes were closed after the crash both north and southbound in the hours after the crash. All lanes have been reopened.

An image of the crash by the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association shows a car that appears to have been crushed beneath the truck.

ALL LANES ARE OPEN. pic.twitter.com/jDZpZKkqH4 — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) November 23, 2022

The driver of the tractor-trailer and one other driver were hospitalized, police said. Their condition is unknown.

There is no word on injuries in the crash.