Two in critical condition after Northwest Baltimore fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two people were hospitalized after they were pulled out of a fire Sunday evening in Northwest Baltimore, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 2500 block of Shirley Avenue, where two people were pulled from the house and rushed to Shock Trauma, officials said. 

The patients, who remain unidentified, are in critical condition. 

The fire was under control within an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started in the rear of the second floor. 

WJZ will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 11:13 PM

