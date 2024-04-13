Watch CBS News
Local News

Two firefighters injured in Bowleys Quarters apartment fire

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that injured two firefighters Saturday evening in Bowleys Quarters. 

The two alarm apartment fire took place on the block of Starwood Court, BCFD said.

Both firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries while no civilians were reported injured.

BCFD have extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross is helping with displaced residents.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for more information.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 7:45 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.