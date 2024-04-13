Two firefighters injured in Bowleys Quarters apartment fire

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that injured two firefighters Saturday evening in Bowleys Quarters.

The two alarm apartment fire took place on the block of Starwood Court, BCFD said.

Both firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries while no civilians were reported injured.

BCFD have extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross is helping with displaced residents.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for more information.