Two firefighters dead after ship fire at Port Newark

Two firefighters are dead after a ship fire at Port Newark

Two firefighters are dead after a ship fire at Port Newark

Two firefighters are dead after a ship fire at Port Newark

BALTIMORE -- A massive blaze onboard a cargo ship that set sail from Baltimore claimed the lives of two firefighters.

Their deaths mark the first line-of-duty deaths for the Newark Fire Department since 2007.

The ship was docked at Port Newark in New Jersey, where the fire broke out.

The victims, 9-year veteran Augusto Acabou and 16-year veteran Wayne Brooks Junior, were overcome by intense heat as they fought the fire that started on the 10th floor and spread to the 12th, according to the fire department.

"It's a sad day for all of us in Newark. Our hearts are broken by the tragedy that we've experienced last night," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The fire broke out on a cargo ship that had set sail from Baltimore and was transporting thousands of cars. Many of the vehicles somehow caught fire, leading to the blaze that engulfed three floors of the vessel. Witnesses reported seeing flames shooting from the roof deck.

At one point during the inferno, more than a dozen people were seen fleeing the vessel for safety concerns.

The fire department was alerted, and a unit was quickly dispatched to the scene. However, Acabou and Brooks Jr. lost their bearings amidst the intense heat and smoke, and sent out mayday signals before succumbing to the inferno.

"We are grateful for all the departments that provided aid, all the counties that came through," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Five additional firefighters were injured in the effort to contain the fire, with one in critical condition in the hospital.

Fritz Frage, the Public Safety Director, praised the dedication of the firefighters. "The firefighters last night, they displayed what it is to truly be a firefighter. And they paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

The Newark Fire Department Chief noted that the unique structure of the cargo ship contributed to the difficulty of battling the fire, stating that crews may not have been properly trained to handle such a situation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The vessel was primarily extinguished, but fire crews continue to work to quell residual hot spots.

