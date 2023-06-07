Two dead in shooting after Virginia high school graduation ceremony

BALTIMORE -- Two people have been killed by gunfire following a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to WTVR CBS 6.

The shooting in the aftermath of Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony injured several other people, too, WJZ's sister station reported. The deadly gunfire erupted outside the Altria Theater around 5:15 p.m.

An 18-year-old male student who was graduating and a 32-year-old man who was there to support a family member have died from their gunshot injuries, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Four other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, Edwards said. Their ages range from 14 years old to 58 years old, he said.

One of the four has life-threatening injuries, he said.

Not everyone was injured by gunfire, though, according to WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett.

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a car during the chaos and is recovering from his injuries, Edwards said.

Police took two people into custody following the shooting, according to WTVR CBS 6.

Burkett said that they did not appear to be high school students.

One of those two individuals has been released from police custody already, Edwards said.

The other person is a 19-year-old man and the primary suspect, he said.

That person is facing two counts of second-degree murder and other charges could be filed, too, Edwards said.

The suspect had four or five firearms on him at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Police believe the suspect knew one of the gunshot victims. They do not believe he was a student or graduating today.