Two dead in Lexington Park fire, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two people died in a fire overnight in Lexington Park overnight, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. 

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the 21700 block of Cabot place for the reported house fire, officials said. 

The victims, both adults, were later discovered inside. 

State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire. No further information is available. 

Lexington Park is a town in St. Mary's County in Southern Maryland with a population of about 13,000 people, according to the 2020 census. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 8:06 AM

