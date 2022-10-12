Watch CBS News
Two Carroll County schools placed on 'secure' because of police activity in area

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Schools in Carroll County are placed on secure because of police activity in the area.

Officials with the school district sent a letter to parents letting them know that South Carroll High School and Winfield Elementary were placed on secure, which means outside doors are locked and students and staff will remain inside the building.

Extra security is provided at both schools until the situation is cleared.

"Please know that students and staff are safe," Carroll County Schools said. 

Deputies have not confirmed why they are responding in the area.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

