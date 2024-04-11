Two Baltimore men arrested in child pornography investigation

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested two Baltimore City men after a child pornography investigation, police said Thursday.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit began its investigation in March

Robert Books, 54, and Robert Sherer, 41, were arrested Wednesday, after Maryland State Police and Homeland Security served a warrant at the suspects' home.

Police said they found multiple photos and videos of child pornography after searching the suspects electronic devices.

Both Books and Sherer were charged with possession of child pornography, with three counts, and five counts, respectively.