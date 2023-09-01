Two Baltimore County students arrested following alleged armed robbery with BB gun

BALTIMORE -- Two Patapsco High School students have been charged with armed robbery after they allegedly robbed another student on Thursday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The students—who are both 16 years old—reportedly used a BB gun to scare a fellow student into giving them money, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Stokesley Road—a street near the high school—to investigate an armed robbery around 3 p.m. that day, according to authorities.

Once there, they found the student who had reportedly been robbed and obtained from that person details about the identities of the robbers, police said.

This information allowed officers to track down the suspects, according to authorities.

While searching the suspects, officers found in one of their bookbags a BB gun and the currency that the victim reported as stolen, police said.

There is no indication that they had the gun while they were on school property, according to authorities.