Two Baltimore City police officers indicted on separate cases

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced indictments of two Baltimore City police officers in separate cases.

Officer Cejus Watson is accused of clocking into work here at Baltimore Police headquarters last September and selling drugs on the clock in Baltimore County.

Officer Alexis Acosta is charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash, killing Terry Harrell, while he was responding a call.

Harrell, 58, was killed last June while riding his scooter on Milton Avenue in East Baltimore when a patrol car crashed into him.

"I got into an accident. I got into an accident," Acosta said at the time.

Officials said Acosta was responding to a call for a stabbing.

The image from Officer Acosta's body camera shows he ran a red light, appearing to violate department policy.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates on Thursday: announced a manslaughter indictment for Acosta, who's also facing several driving charges.

Officer Cejus Watson is facing drug charges in Baltimore County, allegedly selling them while on duty.

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted him for theft and misconduct.

"Officer Watson was under surveillance by both the Baltimore City and Baltimore County Police Departments," Bates said.

Bates would not say why Watson was under surveillance at the time but said his case has parallels to Baltimore's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force.

"If you're going to take the money, and you're working, and you're going to do this behavior, whether it's the Gun Trace Task Force, or whomever, we're going to hold you accountable," Bates said.

The attorney for the Harrell family told WJZ they feel Terry's loss every day and "it continues to be emotionally draining."

Their only hope, the attorney said, is that "justice prevails."

"Clearly, this is a loss they have to feel the burden of every day, a loss of a father, loved one, husband," Alex Binder, an attorney who represents Harrell's widow Vernia, said. "Because of that, obviously, this is still—and continues to be—an emotionally draining situation for them. Their only hope is that justice prevails."

Mike Mancuso, President of the local Fraternal Order of Police said told WJZ, in part, "everyone should use caution before they form an opinion" on the indicted officers.

Mancuso also said these cases don't always end in convictions.