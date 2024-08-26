Two-alarm fire leaves 4 children and 2 adults injured

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County fire officials are investigating what caused a two-alarm fire in Parkville overnight.

Officials say crews responded to the 8400 block of Greenway Road for an apartment fire.

When they arrived, they found fire showing from the apartment with people trapped inside.

Crews worked to rescue the individuals and put out the flames. 

EMS personnel transported a total of 6 patients, 4 children with minor burns and 2 adults with serious injuries to area hospitals. 

Officials say the fire was placed under control just before 1 a.m. Monday. 

WJZ crews are on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates when more information become available. 

