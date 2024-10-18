Two- Alarm fire impacts Downtown Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE - An investigation is underway after a fire in a vacant build broke out early Friday morning.

The fire department was notified shortly before 01:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of Park Ave near Fayette St.

Once on scene, the Baltimore City Fire Department found a vacant 2-story commercial building in flames.

A second alarm was pulled at 1:52 a.m. and additional units responded to the scene.

The fire was reported under control after 3 a.m. according to the fire department.

Officials say there were no reported injuries. Emergency responders were seen clearing the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

The department is currently working to identify the cause of fire.

The impacted streets have since reopened.