Two-alarm fire damages multiple houses in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have been fighting a fire that has chewed through multiple houses in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire originated in the 400 block of Annabel Avenue, fire officials said.

Firefighters asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, sounding the alarm for a two-alarm fire.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 8:54 PM

