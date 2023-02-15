Two-alarm fire damages multiple houses in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have been fighting a fire that has chewed through multiple houses in South Baltimore, according to the local firefighter's union.
The fire originated in the 400 block of Annabel Avenue, fire officials said.
Firefighters asked for additional assistance with battling the flames, sounding the alarm for a two-alarm fire.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.