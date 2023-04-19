Watch CBS News
Two-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters remained on Wilkens Avenue examining several homes that were impacted by a two-alarm fire on Wednesday.

The fire damaged houses in the 3100 block of Wilkens Avenue, according to the local firefighters' union.

"It was bad, and then firefighters were here fighting it and getting it down, but it was so massive that it took a lot of these firefighters to get this down," one neighborhood resident said of the flames. "It's a blessing—it's a blessing because we could have lost a lot of lives in this fire."  

Afterward, firefighters hosed down roofs to make sure the flames didn't spark up again.

No one was injured by the fire.

Animal Control staff were asked to recover a dog that died at the fire site, though.

