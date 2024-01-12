Twins at Anne Arundel County elementary school get surprise reunion with their stepfather

BALTIMORE -- There was a well-executed surprise for twins Mallory and Jonathan inside Fort Smallwood Elementary School on Friday morning.

Their stepfather, Michael Teller, a member of the Army National Guard, wanted to surprise them and implemented a plan that had been nearly a year in the making.

He surprised the twins at a school assembly to watch a dance company perform. They were invited to lead the group in the pledge of allegiance.

That's when Teller revealed his presence.

He appeared at the end of the pledge.

"Aye, aye that was great," he announced as he walked up to them and hugged them.

"It was great," Teller said. "I am glad we were able to pull that off and them not even have a clue that we were coming here."

Teller said he kept in touch with the twins via facetime and text, but he was far happier to see them in person.

"It was very hard to keep it a secret because the kids have had a hard year," he said. "This is a good day for us but there are so many other families that are still separated."